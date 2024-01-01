"For the Love of Maud" Kids Camp

Children who love Anne, Emily, Pat, Jane, and other delightful characters created by Lucy Maud Montgomery will experience a ‘pretend’ school day in the times of Montgomery’s characters who attended one-room schools. Our one-room school will have small numbers and a range of ages.





Reading excerpts from Montgomery’s books, creative writing, penmanship, dramatization, baking, and walking along the stream in the forest will be part of the experience.





Our “Great Room” would be converted into a ‘school room’ for the day. The historical homestead is an ideal backdrop. The forests that surround the homestead are filled with inspirational nature Montgomery loved. Lunch will be prepared by the students under the cook’s supervision, from Anne’s recipe book.





The camp strongly emphasizes listening, writing, and nature appreciation. Children must already read and write; we suggest grade 3 and older. Children are encouraged to dress up in early 1900s costumes. Some time will be spent outside. Please be prepared for mosquitos and hot days.





Tuesdays or Thursdays in July, August, and September 10 am - 4 pm, minimum 3, maximum 10 attendees, reservations essential. Cost is $25 per child. There is a 10% family discount.