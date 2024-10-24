COLLIDE FESTIVAL 2024

Odd Meridian Arts / Constantine Katsiris / Noxious Light (Graham Christofferson, Candelario Andrade) / Echoradia / SlowPitchSound
Pancake Noise Breakfast + Merch Swap
CA$20
Hangover breakfast/ fest meet + greet:
Meet artists, eat pancakes, trade records, tapes, cds, zines, prints, and other items associated with experimental music and art projects.
Entry includes free pancakes and coffees. Mimosas available for purchase. Gluten free, vegan option available
All-weekend pass
CA$60
Buy one ticket, attend all weekend! (Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday 12-2pm)
