COLLIDE FESTIVAL 2024

600 Campbell Ave

Vancouver, BC V6A 3K1, Canada

Friday Evening Ticket
CA$25
MAMM Workshop / UnderCurrents Exhibition Opening / Paige Louter / Lisa Butel, Brent Cross, Jay Hirabayashi / giominz / Possibilities: Yin Guo
Saturday Evening Ticket
CA$25
Odd Meridian Arts / Constantine Katsiris / Noxious Light (Graham Christofferson, Candelario Andrade) / Echoradia / SlowPitchSound
Pancake Noise Breakfast + Merch Swap
CA$20
Hangover breakfast/ fest meet + greet: Meet artists, eat pancakes, trade records, tapes, cds, zines, prints, and other items associated with experimental music and art projects. Entry includes free pancakes and coffees. Mimosas available for purchase. Gluten free, vegan option available
All-weekend pass
CA$60
Buy one ticket, attend all weekend! (Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday 12-2pm)
