Pockets of Eden: Collective Weaving

Next 50 Years artists Breanna Barrington and Merlin Uwalaka, with guest artist Mika Haykowsky, invite you to an outdoor workshop weaving a collaborative sculptural piece. Join us at Ociciwan’s community garden, kamâmak nihtâwikihcikan ᑲᒫᒪᐠ ᓂᐦᑖᐃᐧᑭᐦᒋᑲᐣ, just north of their building at 10124 96 Street.





Participants are invited to weave bits and bobs into a collaborative recycled-object tapestry. There will be an assortment of materials provided, but you are welcome to get creative and bring your own items to contribute! Anything goes; old electronic cords, plastic bags , shoelaces, cut up socks, things that you don’t want to go to the landfill but don’t know what to do with.





Through this process, we want to showcase that “weaving” is at the core of creativity. In numerous indigenous cultures, there are stories of gods, women and deities, who wove the world into being. Weaving is essential to create the fabric of our universe. Here, we get to know through practice, that each choice an individual makes, forms a part of an active living whole. By weaving with objects that might otherwise be discarded, the tapestry will reflect tales of the time we are living through.





Special thanks to Ociciwan for creating the community space we will be using.

