This ticket gives you access to the Yoga Class. Mats are included with purchase of tickets. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.

This ticket gives you access to the Yoga Class. Mats are included with purchase of tickets. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.

seeMoreDetailsMobile