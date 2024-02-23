eventClosed

Yoga Class

372 Rue Sainte-Catherine suite 118

Montréal, QC H3B 1A2, Canada

Yoga class- EARLY BIRD
CA$15
22 Early Bird Tickets are available for the Yoga class ! Mats are included with purchase of tickets. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease
Yoga class - Regular Admission
CA$20
This ticket gives you access to the Yoga Class. Mats are included with purchase of tickets. This ticket is non-refundable. All proceeds are going to fund surgeries for children born with congenital heart disease.

