The Power of Prophetic Intercession - Weekend Conference with Cyril John & Cathy Smook

FREE ADMISSION FOR PRIESTS & DEACONS intending to attend the conference **please complete the form**. Including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday September 21st plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference. Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Salad + Fruit

FREE ADMISSION FOR PRIESTS & DEACONS intending to attend the conference **please complete the form**. Including Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday September 21st plus Free coffee, Beverages & Snacks during entire conference. Breakfast Menu: Eggs, Hash browns + Breakfast Meat Lunch Menu: Sandwich, Salad + Fruit

seeMoreDetailsMobile