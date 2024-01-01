Friday Night Make-Believe! Sept 13

Hilarious live improv theatre at the Sudbury Indie Cinema!





This month oddhawks performance company takes your suggestions and mines for comedy gold - because it’s Sudbury, and we are contractually obliged to mention mining! Our talented cast has performed around the world - from St. John's to Victoria, from the North West Territories to Florida, from New York to L.A., from Canada to China to Kuwait! Our very own comedy Bridge of Nations! When we ask for a location - chances are, we've been there!