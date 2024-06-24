The Mission to Seafarers 18th annual Cycling for Seafarers event takes place this year on Saturday morning, SEPTEMBER 13th. Once again this is a free event and open to members of the marine community. All you need is a bike to join one of our rides - 40km and 100km. The routes are mainly on the safe bike corridors marked throughout the city so newbies who want to experience a collegial ride through the city are welcome. Registration is free and as in previous years, we will finish the ride with a family-friendly barbeque at the Mission to Seafarers.



Fundraising is always appreciated and once you have registered you will have the option of creating your own individual or team fundraising page. Join a team and challenge other companies to match or beat your team's efforts. We look forward to seeing everyone,