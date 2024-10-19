Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society's Silent Auction

$100 value. Everything you need to put together your very own bat box at home. Comes with all the precut wood pieces of a bat box, and instructions on how to assemble the bat box with links to information on how and where to install it to best enhance the bat habitat in your backyard. Requires hammer and nails to assemble.
Beach day painting
CA$30
This original acrylic painting by Emma Gaudreault evokes the grief of living in a world with increasing climate disasters.
Embroidery bat
CA$20
Hand embordered wall hanging of a bat with flowers, insects and spiders.
Volkswagen Van Vintage Van Gift basket
CA$30
$65 value. Gift basket with vintage Volkswagen van pitcher, and clock. Bottle of sparkling rose wine, and bat napkins.
Coffee and gift card basket
CA$45
$95 value. $50 Ships A-Hoy gift card, 2 Halloween peach mugs, and coffee beans.
Flying fox painting
CA$45
Value $125. Original acrylic painting of flying fox.
2 passes to Summerland Golf and Country Club
CA$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value $175. 2 passes at Summerland Gold and Country Club. Bring a friend an enjoy 18 holes of golf.
