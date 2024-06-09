Line 19 ALS 5K Challenge (2024)

The Village of Elbow, SK is excited to hold its second ALS 5k walk to raise awareness and support a young man in our community who is currently battling ALS and support the ALS Society of Saskatchewan. Tre Archibald was diagnosed shortly before his 24th birthday in 2020. He is one of the youngest persons in Canada with ALS!

Tre is an active community member. Before being diagnosed, he spent 5 and a half years in the Army Reserves with the Saskatchewan Dragoons. He serves on the local volunteer fire department, enjoys time at the lake, farms with a local farm family, and spends time with family and friends. He has two mini dachshunds, Milo & Wilbur.

All villages along Highway 19 are invited to join the Challenge. Hawarden, Strongfield (Tre’s hometown), Loreburn, Elbow, the resort village of Mistusinne, as well as surrounding communities where Tre’s family is well known.





We’re encouraging groups and teams to join us for a fun walk through the Village of Elbow and along the Elbow Recreational Trail. The Trail will lead you along some of the most scenic areas Lake Diefenbaker offers.

Choose a team name, pick a costume theme for your group, be creative and register to support Tre and the great work that the ALS SK Society does in Saskatchewan to assist those with ALS.

ALS SK has a new slogan for their events. The Move to Cure ALS. So with that in mind, think of how you can join in the fun. You can walk, use your wheelchair, ride a bike, use a walker, jog, skip…just register and come out and get caught up in small town hospitality.

The rodeo grounds will be hosting this walk. Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, June 9. The walk starts at noon. Burgers, hotdogs and drinks will be ready back at the grounds when you’re finished the walk.

Your $20.00 registration fee includes a lunch a one of the new ALS Walk t-shirts. Pledge forms are available on line as well as at Elbow Corner Gas and Bethel Church.

If you’re unable to take part on the 9th, you can still donate on line to help the ALS Society’s efforts.