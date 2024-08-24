Fall Afternoon Tea at Lower Fort Garry

Full afternoon tea service at the Big House, admission to Lower Fort Garry site and buildings.
Includes shuttle from visitor centre to Big House if desired.
Tea includes:
Fancy sandwiches;
Pinwheels;
Scones with homemade jam and cream
Cucumber bagels;
Bannock;
Fancy desserts
& More!
Child's Tea (ages 5-12)
CA$30
A smaller portion of the adult tea, plus historic site admission.
