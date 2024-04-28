National Day of Mourning 2024

Join us at Safety City in the Day of Mourning Memorial Garden on April 28 for a ceremony and a special presentation.





April 28 is set aside annually for the National Day of Mourning to remember the importance of safety in our workplaces and those who have suffered disability or have been lost due to workplace-related injury or illness.





A formal ceremony will be held at 10:45 am to remember local lives affected by workplace-related injury or illness and renew our commitment to safety.





Following the Ceremony, a light luncheon will be held at 11:30 am.





A special presentation will be held following the luncheon, starting at 12:00 pm.





Everyone is welcome to attend.





Please select tickets for each portion of the event you will attend to help us set up for expected attendance numbers.





Lunch and speaker sponsored by: Grande Prairie Regional Safety Association