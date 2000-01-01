YIF Trivia Night Fundraiser

Do you want to show off your trivia skills, win great prizes, AND support YIF's free arts programming for youth? Welcome to YIF's first ever trivia night fundraiser!





The night will include five different categories, each with prizes to be won, including reserved seats at sought-after local shows, delicious treats from local businesses, and a prestigious Sociable-level membership at the Ottawa Art Gallery valued at $120!





Doors open at 6:30 and the first category will start at 7:00. The bar will be open all evening with a variety of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.