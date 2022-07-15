plastic orchid factory
SHED | knowing each other as different and the same // Pam Tzeng (Mohkínstsis) POD 2 July 15 at Left of Main [1]

211 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T9, Canada

This ticketing page is for the 2 pm Pod 2 only, on Friday, July 15, 2022.


Solo portraits of Cindy Ansah and Mpoe Mogale



Please reserve your seat for each pod separately. The SHED experience includes 3 x 1-hour 'pods' at 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm. We highly recommend attending all three. Feel free to stay in the space or enjoy historic Chinatown in-between shows. There are many family-owned businesses, boutiques, cafes and street art to explore.


Tickets are offered on a sliding scale. We are committed to providing as affordable and accessible presentations as possible. We kindly ask that if you are able to pay a little more, please do so. We greatly appreciate it! If this interface is a barrier for you, please write to us at [email protected] and we will reserve a spot on your behalf.


Limited door sales. Advanced registration is highly recommended. 


All proceeds go to the artists.


Refreshments are available onsite.


Door and bar sales are tap onlyNo cash.




CREDITS


Ideation and Choreography

Pam Tzeng


Portraits created for and with performers     

Pod 1 | Duet portrait of Pam Tzeng and FOONYAP

Pod 2 | Solo portraits of Cindy Ansah and Mpoe Mogale

Pod 3 | Solo portraits of Cory Beaver, Alèn Martel and Kara Bullock


Sodium Light Design 

Nicolas Brunet-Beaulieu


Lighting Design and Technical Direction 

Jonathan Kim 


Costume Design Collaboration

Pam Tzeng

Alison Yanota


Sound Design 

FOONYAP 

Jiajia Li

NUM (Milad Bagheri Torbehbar and Maryam Sirvan) 

Darren Young


Music Mastering

Krzysztof Sujata 


Poetic Invocations 

Jordan Baylon


Made possible with the support of

Canada Council for the Arts

Calgary Animated Objects Society

Calgary Arts Development

Alberta Foundation for the Arts


Dancers’ Studio West Artist in Residence Program (2019-2022)

The New Gallery 2022 Main Space Program


Mile Zero Dance 2022 Dance Crush Series

Plastic Orchid Factory 2022 adaptive series





Please note Left of Main is an inclusive, scent-reduced space. No animals, with the exception of guide dogs, are permitted. The space is regretfully only accessible by stairs. Please get in touch at [email protected] if you require assistance. 


We look forward to welcoming you at the show! :)


plasticorchidfactory.ca
plastic orchid factory and Left of Main are located in the heart of Historic Chinatown on the unceded, ancestral and traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people. As artists that live, work and play on these lands, we strive to be allies with, to learn from and to acknowledge the rights of Indigenous Peoples.


