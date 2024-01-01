Gala Farewell X After Party Tickets

There is not better way than to celebrate the end of your amazing stay in Quebec City than an event that's just as incredible!

Let's meet up on April 11th for a tasty dinner at Cosmos Ste Foy and an After-Party at l'Atelier Grande Allée!





📆Thursday the 11th of April

📍Cosmos Ste Foy 2813 Bd Laurier, Québec, QC G1V 2L9





GALA

⏳Arrival between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM

🍲Dinner included (choose your meal while buying your ticket)

🎉 Festive Ambiance

📸Photo Booth

🏆Some goodies and prices will be given during the evening, as a reminder of your journey in FSA ULaval





AFTER

🪩 After-Partyyy arrival by 22h30 minimum at l'Atelier Grande Allée