Neurodivergent-Affirming Mental Health Symposium: Innovative practices and approaches

This ticket includes buffet style breakfast and lunch
Day 1 title: Embodied Approaches for Attending to Trauma
Day 2 title: Responsive Care: Understanding Identities in their Intersections
Day 3 title: Neurodiversity across the Lifespan
3 Day Ticket- English Montreal School Board (Nov 6,7,8)
$350
Reduced Group Rate Professional Rate (Nov 6,7,8)
$350
Must purchase 3 or more tickets per organization, department, school, or clinic
This ticket includes receipt of official attestation letter of completion sent by email for accreditation purposes.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a
This ticket includes receipt of official attestation letter of completion sent by email for accreditation purposes.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a
CHSSN Partners (Nov 6,7,8)
$200
Professionals: November 6th 2024 Ticket
$275
Day 1 title: Embodied Approaches for Attending to Trauma
This ticket includes receipt of official attestation letter of completion sent by email for accreditation purposes.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a detailed program with presenters information, credentials, and presentation objectives.
Professionals- November 7th 2024 Ticket
$275
Day 2 title: Responsive Care: Understanding Identities in their Intersections
This ticket includes receipt of official attestation letter of completion sent by email for accreditation purposes.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a detailed
program with presenters information, credentials, and presentation objectives.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a detailed
Professionals- November 8th 2024 Ticket
$275
Day 3 title: Neurodiversity Across the Lifespan
This ticket includes receipt of official attestation letter of completion sent by email for accreditation purposes.
All professional tickets purchased will also include a detailed program with presenters information, credentials, and presentation objectives.
Student, CDH member & Caregivers 1 DAY Ticket
$100
Student, CDH member & Caregivers 3 DAY Ticket
$200
