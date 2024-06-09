Indian Social Scene of Kamloops (ISSK)
Ind vs Pak Cricket World Cup T20 Game Private Screening at Paramount Movie Theatre

503 Victoria St, Kamloops, BC V2C 2B1, Canada

High-stakes #IndVsPak match and no better place to witness it LIVE! 🏏. Come join us for the LIVE screening of IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup match on June 9, 2024 and enjoy the stadium-esque atmosphere exclusively at the Paramount Theatre. We are working to get a vendor lined up to sell breakfast at the venue.



When: 

June 9, 2024 - starts at 7:30 AM  


Where: 

The Paramount Theatre at 503 Victoria St, Kamloops, BC V2C 2B1


Tickets:

$10 until Sunday, June 2, 2024. Higher dynamic pricing after June 2, 2024.


Who: 

This is an open for all and family-friendly event.


Questions: 

[email protected]

