Ind vs Pak Cricket World Cup T20 Game Private Screening at Paramount Movie Theatre

High-stakes #IndVsPak match and no better place to witness it LIVE! 🏏. Come join us for the LIVE screening of IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup match on June 9, 2024 and enjoy the stadium-esque atmosphere exclusively at the Paramount Theatre. We are working to get a vendor lined up to sell breakfast at the venue.











When:

June 9, 2024 - starts at 7:30 AM





Where:

The Paramount Theatre at 503 Victoria St, Kamloops, BC V2C 2B1







Tickets:

$10 until Sunday, June 2, 2024. Higher dynamic pricing after June 2, 2024.







Who:

This is an open for all and family-friendly event.







Questions:

[email protected]