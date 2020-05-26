Festin de Roy Montréal mai

Les Violons du Roy are pleased to invite
you to the spring edition of Festin de Roy on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Toqué! Restaurant
in Montreal. For the fourth consecutive year, the honorary chair for the feast will be Mr. Martin Gagnon, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, Co-President
and Co-Chief Executive Officer at National
Bank Financial.
You
will delight in a gourmet five-course menu dreamed up by the celebrated Toqué! co-owner and chef Normand Laprise and his crew,
accompanied by meticulously chosen wine pairings for each course.
You
will also be treated to a short interlude of musical gems performed by
musicians of Les Violons du Roy. A silent auction and door prizes will round
out the evening.