Festin de Roy Montréal mai

Les Violons du Roy are pleased to invite you to the spring edition of Festin de Roy on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Toqué! Restaurant in Montreal. For the fourth consecutive year, the honorary chair for the feast will be Mr. Martin Gagnon, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer at National Bank Financial.

You will delight in a gourmet five-course menu dreamed up by the celebrated Toqué! co-owner and chef Normand Laprise and his crew, accompanied by meticulously chosen wine pairings for each course.

You will also be treated to a short interlude of musical gems performed by musicians of Les Violons du Roy. A silent auction and door prizes will round out the evening.