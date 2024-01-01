French Bulldogs Forever

In the “French Bulldogs Furever” raffle you can win this pawsome frenchie bundle! 100% of the proceeds from the raffle go to support Homeward Bound Rescue. This rescue is based in Ontario, Canada. They are a not for profit rescue that runs solely on Volunteers and Donations. For more information on this rescue please go to their website at www.homewardboundrescue.ca





This pawsome bundle includes;

- French Bulldog slippers Adult size

- One pair of socks size adult 5 - 9

- 3 vehicle window decals ( stickers can be used anywhere indoors or outside





All items have been donated by Grumpy Pug Boutique to help this pawsome rescue with their mission to help dogs in need.





Pick up is available in Trent River, ON. Shipping is also available for an additional $15 anywhere in Canada or the USA.