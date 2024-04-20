Sponsorships - 20th Anniversary Black & White Gala

Dear Friend,





Thank you for sponsoring our 20th Anniversary Black & White Gala!

We are thrilled to know that you will be sharing this evening with us.

Your donations and sponsorships provide much needed support for our research. With your help, we can improve the accessibility to specialized care in Thoracic Surgery and offer our patients with lung or oesophageal diseases hope of overcoming their illness.





Thank you for your generous and continued support of our cause. We look forward to seeing you on April 20, 2024!







Kindest regards,





Pasquale Ferraro, MD

Chairman of the board