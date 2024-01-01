Logo
Devon Young Tattoo
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Raffle for $10,000+ worth of Tattoos by Devon Young Tattoo

When I took a vote on Instagram the results were in overwhelming favour of holding a raffle. 


With that being said I want to be transparent where the money will be going. I have been offered 3 different opportunities to tattoo alongside some of my favourite artists in the world (2 in the UK, 1 in Poland)


With these offers comes the cost of flights, transportation, hotels, etc. 


Long story short, the money raised would be going toward bettering myself as an artist. In order to reach a new level in my career and provide the best possible product for my clients! 


I appreciate your support and good luck in the raffle!!

common:freeFormsBy