Raffle for $10,000+ worth of Tattoos by Devon Young Tattoo

When I took a vote on Instagram the results were in overwhelming favour of holding a raffle.





With that being said I want to be transparent where the money will be going. I have been offered 3 different opportunities to tattoo alongside some of my favourite artists in the world (2 in the UK, 1 in Poland)





With these offers comes the cost of flights, transportation, hotels, etc.





Long story short, the money raised would be going toward bettering myself as an artist. In order to reach a new level in my career and provide the best possible product for my clients!





I appreciate your support and good luck in the raffle!!