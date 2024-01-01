2024 Classroom Outreach Tickets

The Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan is back June 6th to 9th, 2024!





The Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan is an arts-based festival that creates fun experiences celebrating the lives of children by inspiring them to play, learn, understand, and create positive change together. We look forward to having you join us this summer for four days of fun, education, and friendship!





LOCATION: Kinsmen Park 619 25th Street East, Saskatoon













We acknowledge that in Saskatchewan we work and play on Treaties 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 land, which are the territories of the Nêhiyawak, Anihšināpēk, Dene, Dakota, Lakota and Nakota nations as well as the traditional homeland of the Métis people.







