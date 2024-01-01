Membership 2024

An Invitation for the fundraising Empowering Veterinary Medical Mentorship and Pet Food Bank Charity





You are cordially invited to join us for a summer of giving back to our community through the Int Veterinarians Federation

In Regina. As a non-profit organization, we are dedicated to providing support to veterinary students and professionals while also promoting the well-being of animals in need.





Our Mission:

The Int Veterinarians Federation is committed to empowering veterinary medical mentorship by connecting students with experienced professionals, providing resources for professional development, and promoting a culture of compassion and service. Our goal is to make a positive impact in the lives of animals and their human caregivers.





Our Summer Fundraiser:

To support our mission, we are hosting summer fundraising events that will bring together animal lovers, veterinarians, and community supporters for an unforgettable evening of fun, learning, and giving. The event will feature:









* A keynote speaker sharing inspiring stories from the veterinary field

* A networking opportunity with fellow animal enthusiasts and professionals

* A BBQ feast with delicious food and drinks





Our Pet Food Bank Charity:

In addition to our regular fundraising efforts, we are also launching a pet food bank charity to support local families who struggle to provide food for their furry friends. Your support will help us stock our shelves with essential pet food items and make a difference in the lives of these deserving animals.









How You Can Help;

Your participation in our summer fundraiser is crucial to our success. We invite you to:





* Join us as a sponsor or donor to support our mission

* Donate pet food items or monetary contributions to our pet food bank charity

* Spread the word about our event and share your support on social media

RSVP:

Please let us know if you can join us for our special events. You can RSVP online at [ https://www.vets-union.com/_api/pay/e3bc3c67-ca67-435a-a5bb-8ff63899836e/1506442f-fd23-47d6-98c2-aa9522c01e84 ].





We look forward to seeing you at our summer fundraiser! Together, we can make a difference in the lives of animals and their human caregivers.





Best regards,





Int Veterinarians Federation in Regina

