630 CHED Santas Anonymous Carnival of Appreciation

Step right up and join us for an afternoon to celebrate the spirit of giving and honour the heartwarming dedication of our volunteers and supporters!





Play is at the heart of our mission, so join us for an afternoon of joy - complete with a hot dog picnic lunch and games that will bring out your inner child. Don't miss the highlight of the event, our annual awards ceremony, where we spotlight some exceptional contributors who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

Doors Open at 1:00PM

Award Ceremony from 1:15PM-1:45PM

BBQ & Games from 1:45PM-3:00PM

Our Carnival of Appreciation is more than just an event; it's a celebration of your generosity, which brings more smiles, joy, and play into the lives of Edmonton kids every year.





RSVP by May 17th to save your spot!





**Please note - this invitation is intended for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous 2023 volunteers & supporters, please do not share or forward **