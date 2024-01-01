Here is more information ...

Event Timing: June 22nd-23rd & August 10th-11th

Event Address: The ParkSide Centre, (@YMCA Sudbury), 140 Durham Street

In collaboration with Britta Badour and Tyler Pennock, Wordstock Sudbury is offering a two-weekend workshop series for emerging poets aged 18-30. Both weekends, the sessions will run on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The first weekend will centre on creating poetry, either as spoken word or page poetry. The group will be divided into two smaller groups, one working with Britta Badour on spoken word and the other half working with Tyler Pennock on page poetry. We will provide lunch and group activities before switching the groups. Participants will experience hands-on activities led by the artist mentors on creating their own poetry.

In the final session, the artist mentors will return to Sudbury to assist the participants with finalizing their work and preparing to perform for a community audience.

The ParkSide Centre is located on the ground floor at the YMCA Sudbury. Free weekend parking is available in the underground parking lot, accessible by elevator.

Free public transit will be available to and from the NewGen Poetry Workshop on June 22nd-23rd & August 10th-11th. Details provided at registration.

For more information contact;

Annie Blodgett (she/her)