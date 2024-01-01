Understanding Grief and Loss – May 28 Session

Understanding Grief and Loss – Team Grandview Training (Virtual)





Grief is a natural response to loss. Unique to everyone, grief is a process that each of us are bound to face at some point in our lives. To promote the healing process and help us prepare for experiences in the future, Homewood Health has partnered with Grandview Kids to provide a session to help us understand this difficult process and emphasize healthy ways to cope with loss.

Some of our staff have experienced the heartache of losing clients—a type of loss that can be particularly challenging to process and staff has brought this up at the Memorial Service Working group. Additionally, the passing of our own team members has left significant gaps and profoundly affected their coworkers.

These one-hour specialized sessions are for all staff and will be offered virtually to address the various schedules and preferences.

Space is limited, so registration is required. This is considered “encouraged” training. Once you RSVP, you will get the link to the meeting via email.





Speaker: Jim Kragtwyk





Renaissance Journeyman, Jim brings a rare and authentic blend of integrated knowledge, experience and embodied wisdom to his current professional passions of organizational wellness training, life/executive coaching and psychotherapy. Jim excels in guiding groups and individuals in sustainable "best practices" to meet their fullest potential.





Presently, he offers an array of organizational training and workshop facilitation in the areas of health, wellness and genuine employee engagement. He brings dynamism, attunement, sanity, focus, humour and embodied wisdom into the blend. Jim has supported hundreds of organizations across North America to meet their needs and aspirations. His facilitation style masterfully blends left-brain knowledge with right-brain embodied wisdom that produces deep and sustainable transformation.





With over 30 years as a professional helper, Jim has harmonized an ideal balance of knowledge, experience, achievement, intuition, insight and wisdom in creating a safe, supportive and inspired environment for people to achieve and maintain their wellness and manifest self-actualization.