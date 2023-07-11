Hosted by

Genesis Canada Ministries

About this event

Add a donation for Genesis Canada Ministries

$

Sales closed

Genesis Edmonton One Day Conference

950 Parsons Rd SW

Edmonton, AB T6X 0J4, Canada

General admission ( Age 12+)
$35
Entry for a person above 12 years of age. Includes the entry to the conference, delicious lunch and opportunity to connect and pray with likeminded God seekers and feel the tangible presence of God. *Tickets are non-refundable
Kids ( Age 3 - 12 )
$20
Entry for a kid age between 3-12 years of age. Includes the entry to the conference, delicious lunch and opportunity to feel the tangible presence of God. *Tickets are non-refundable
Kids ( Below 3 )
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!