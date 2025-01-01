Gorge Canada Day Picnic 2025 - Food Vendor Registration

Hello from the Gorge Tillicum Community Association! It is time to plan for the GTCA's Gorge Canada Day Picnic on JULY 1st! We expect to host thousands of visitors in our community, with events, food, and attractions all along Gorge Road between Tillicum and Admirals. You can view our dedicated website for the event at www.gorgecanadaday.ca.





When you register and commit to vending this year, you can expect the process to be as follows:

Once you register on Zeffy ($100 non-refundable deposit), you will be on the Approved Vendors List.

You will receive Email #1 - General Reminder Food Vendor Location Details, in late May with details.

You will receive Email #2 - Reminder & Remittance Form, in late June.

We will accept registrations from March 1st through to May 21nd. We will not be assigning Food Vendors locations until after May 24th (normally we will assign you to the same location you had in the past), so there is no need to enquire about this. We are unable to assist you with power supply, so please plan for your own power source.





Best regards, and we look forward to your registration,





Chris Kask

Treasurer, GTCA

Food Vendor Coordinator, Gorge Canada Day Picnic Committee

Co-Chair, Gorge Canada Day Picnic Committee