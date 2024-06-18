Ontario Credit Union Foundation

Hosted by

Ontario Credit Union Foundation

About this event

33rd Golf Classic - Golfer Registration

6378 Trafalgar Rd

Milton, ON L0P 1E0, Canada

Golfer Registration
$300
Golfers - this includes lunch, green fees, cart, happy hour, and dinner. It is a shotgun start (1:30 pm) BBQ lunch (noon), happy hour (5 pm), and dinner (6 pm). For each registration, you will be asked if the person will have lunch and dinner.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!