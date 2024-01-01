CEA EID AL-ADHA Potluck 2024

We are excited to celebrate Eid with you at Bowness Park Picnic Site 4

Please register to keep an accurate count of the event's number so that we can better organize it

اعزاءنا المصريين كل سنه وانتم طيبيين

الجمعية المصرية في كالجري تدعو جميع المصريين انهم يتجمعو سوي ونحتفل بعيد الاضحى مع بعض اقباط ومسلمين





يوم الاحد 16 يونيو

في حديقه بوناس بارك سايت 4

منالساعه ١٢ الي الساعه ٨ مساء





الحضور في ميعاد اقصاه 1:00





شاركوا في فرحة العيد بالتجمع ... برجاء جلب كراسيكم واكلكم ومشاركة الآخرين في يوم ملئ بالالعاب الترفيهية

هات الاسره كلها وهات الفته واللحمه والرقاق وناكل سوي

هات الشوايه بروبان بتاعتك واشوي ليك ولأصدقائك

المكان جميل وفيه حديقة ألعاب وفيه مكان لركوب الدرجات ، هيكون في ألعاب اخري للأولاد

(نظرًا لحظر الحرائق، لا يمكن استخدام الفحم)









Dear Egyptians

Happy Eid

Calgary Egyptian Association is inviting all Egyptians to celebrate Eid AL-ADHA together





Sunday 16 June

Bowness Park Site 4

From 12 to 8 pm

Please be there by 1pm max!





Please join us for the fun day filled with games for all ages, come socialize and feel the Eid spirit.

Bring your own chairs and food or share with others and enjoy a day filled with games.

If you intend on barbequing please bring your own Propane Barbeque or arrange to use a friend's (Because of fire ban coal can't be used)