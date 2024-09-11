A Christmas Carol - written by Charles Dickens - Adapted by William Colgate and Joan Bendon

Print out your e-ticket or save on your phone. Your name will be added to our PAID Guest List at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Cash donation concession prior to the show starting - no intermission.

Print out your e-ticket or save on your phone. Your name will be added to our PAID Guest List at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Cash donation concession prior to the show starting - no intermission.

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