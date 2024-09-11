LAKE OF BAYS PASTORAL CHARGE

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LAKE OF BAYS PASTORAL CHARGE

About this event

A Christmas Carol - written by Charles Dickens - Adapted by William Colgate and Joan Bendon

ON-60

Lake of Bays, ON P1H 2J6, Canada

General admission
$25
Print out your e-ticket or save on your phone. Your name will be added to our PAID Guest List at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Cash donation concession prior to the show starting - no intermission.
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