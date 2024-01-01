2024 NESST Preconference Event - JIBC EMRG-1635 Introduction to Evacuee Registration & Supports

The Network of Emergency Support Services Teams is happy to announce that they have partnered with the Justice Institute of British Columbia to pilot EMRG-1635: Introduction to Evacuee Registration & Supports on Friday, April 12th from 0830 - 1700 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre. Lunch will be provided, and registration at the NESST conference is not necessary to attend this course.





Pre-Requisites None. EMRG-1600 AND EMRG-1610/EMRG-1617 strongly recommended.





In this course, Emergency Support Services (ESS) responders will learn about registering and supporting evacuees using the Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) tool. ESS responders will learn the basics of ESS, learn how to interact with evacuees, and practice using ERA. These concepts will be learned through direct instruction, discussions, roleplays, and scenarios. Upon successful completion of this course, the learner will be able to: 1. Understand the steps in the registration and support process 2. Understand inclusive, empathetic, and evacuee-centred communication 3. Register and provide supports to evacuees in the Evacuee Registration and Assistance (ERA) tool with the help of job aids.





Seat Reservations are provided on a first come - first serve basis, and filling out this application does not guarantee a seat until confirmation is provided via email.