Tourism Nanaimo Branch Launch

We are thrilled to invite you to join us on May 16th as we celebrate the exciting launch of the new Tourism Nanaimo Brand!





Date: May 16th

Time: 5pm - 7 pm

Location: Nanaimo Visitor Centre's new location

101 Gordon St, Nanaimo, BC





Come and be a part of this special occasion as we unveil our refreshed brand identity, designed to showcase the beauty, culture, and experiences Nanaimo has to offer.





Enjoy refreshments, mingle with fellow industry professionals, and be among the first to experience the new face of Tourism Nanaimo.



