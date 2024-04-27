FANTOMA & FRIENDS 2

- an improv reunion and variety show sequel -

Saturday April 27th @ 8pm





For a time in the 2010’s, 3 strange men headlined the Impatient Theatre Co. “House Party” nights weekly, sharing and “ghosting” out of characters at Clinton’s Tavern.

Time passed, the company died, and Clinton’s Tavern is no more.

…but the men are still here, stranger than ever, and enjoyed their 2023 reunion show so much they’re doing it AGAIN.



Such is the legend of FANTOMA.



FANTOMA is…

STEVE HOBBS (What We Do in the Shadows, Next Stage Fest TO 2022’s The Complex)

TED HALLETT (What We Do in the Shadows, Newborn Moms)

WAYNE MOLINSKI (Dirty South Improv Festival)



Also featuring…

THE HUMAN PIANOPEDE (Big City Improv Festival)

AMISH PATEL (JFL, Fade to Brown)



Plus the All-Star Improv Jam:



JAMILLAH ROSS (Second City Alum, Baroness Von Sketch Show)

JAMIE CAVANAUGH (Knifefight Theatre, Kumite Improv)

MATT FOLLIOTT (S&P, The Sketchersons)

SEAN TABARES (D&D Live, Reign)

KAT LETWIN (Video Cabaret, JFL 42)

NIGEL DOWNER (Second City Alum, Baroness Von Sketch Show)



Hosted by…

RODRIGO FERNANDEZ-STOLL (Kim’s Convenience, Canadian Comedy Award winner)



$20 online in advance / $25 at the door.

The Assembly Theatre – 1479 Queen St W (Parkdale)



Get your tix early and don’t miss it, who knows when Fantoma will ghost again!



