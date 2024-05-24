Come greet some old friends and meet some new ones at this year's Eastern Region Convention!





The CPC Greater Moncton Women are excited to host you for the 2024 CPC Eastern Region Convention at The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea, in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.





Convention will kick-off Friday evening, May 24, 2024, with some fun and hospitality. The AGM and education sessions will start on Saturday morning, May 25, 2024, and the day will continue with awards, dinner, and more hospitality.





Registration for the 2024 Eastern Region Convention is $225.00 and includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, as well as some treats and surprises throughout the weekend.





Stay tuned for more exciting updates and join the Facebook event to stay up to date on all convention details!