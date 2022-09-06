Structured Physical Activities - Level 2





Fall 2022 Class Schedule:

Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Wednesday from 10:00 am to 10:50 am





First class: Tuesday September 6th, 2022.

Last class: Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.





Please wear comfortable clothing and exercise shoes. Keep a sturdy chair nearby in case you need it. Exercises are done standing for several minutes.





Facilitated by a kinesiologist, these exercises (intermediate-advanced) provide muscle strengthening, improve balance and physical endurance.