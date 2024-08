Dear member,





We understand that you do not wish to renew your membership in L'Etoile de Pacho, and we respect your request.





Your membership will therefore end on October 31, 2022. From this date, you will no longer have access to the members-only facebook group.





However, follow us on social media by liking the organization's facebook page, and stay informed about our fundraising activities and advocacy initiatives:

https://www.facebook.com/etoiledepacho/

Best regards,





L’Étoile de Pacho 💚