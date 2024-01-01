Relaxation Massage Workshop - For Women

We are delighted to announce the launch of our new relaxation massage workshop, in partnership with "MSN Approach", designed to provide you with an exceptional training experience.





You will be able to immerse yourself in a soothing atmosphere and learn:

- The therapeutic benefits of relaxation massage

- Basic anatomy

- Indication and contraindications

- Preparation of equipment & products

- Glossary, Maneuvers, Time distributions...





We look forward to welcoming you to our relaxation massage workshop and helping you fully recharge your batteries with the secrets of the health & wellness industry with our passionate and certified trainer.





No prior experience in massage therapy is necessary, this workshop is open to anyone looking to explore the art of relaxation and well-being.





The training will be on 2 days (Full Weekend):

Day 1: Saturday, June 08th - 09 AM - 05 PM

Day 2: Sunday, June 09th - 09 AM - 05 PM





About Dounia Zidelkheir (Workshop Instructor):

- Masterclass therapist, 14 years of experience.

- Health & Well-being Entrepreneur.

- Approved & certified by the Fédération Québecoise des Massotherapistes in several therapeutic Techniques & Approaches.

- Flexibility of communication: French, English, Arabic.





Please if you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at +1(438)924-4664 or E-mail us at [email protected]