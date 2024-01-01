PAYMENT/FRENCH COURSE (SPRING 2024)

Hello everyone,

Here's how to pay online for second language courses at the Valcartier MFRC.





READ THE INSTRUCTIONS (BELOW) BEFORE TO PAY





PLEASE CHOOSE THE RIGHT TICKET ACCORDING TO YOUR STATUS

A verification of the paid rate will be done afterwards.





If you are part of 2 conversation groups, please purchase 2 separate tickets.

IMPORTANT WHEN PAYING

Zeffy will ask you to make a donation (a contribution) to the platform.

IF YOU DON'T WANT TO CONTRIBUTE:

1- When you see your order, click on the little arrow on the right (Next to “Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use”.)

2- Choose the OTHER tab

3- Enter $0 in contribution.

You will not be charged more than the cost of the courses.





PAYMENT/REFUND

If you attend 75% of the classes during the session, you will be reimbursed at the end of the session (purchase of 2 tickets = refund of 2 tickets).

* $50 PAYMENT * Military and reservist families, veterans on medical leave and their families

* $200 PAYMENT * Civilians residents of Shannon * Military members * Reservists * DND employees * Non-medical discharged veterans and their families

* $300 PAYMENT * Non-residents civilian of Shannon

___________________________________________________________

* $50 REFUND * Military and reservist families, veterans on medical leave and their families

* $100 REFUND * Civilian residents and non-residents of Shannon * Military * Reservists * DND employees * Non-medical discharged veterans and their families.

Thank you again for your interest in our second language program at the Valcartier MFRC, and have a great session!





Manon Bilodeau

Agente de programme en langue seconde/ Seconde Language Program Officer



