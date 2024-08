Hello! This semester, we will be reading









The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline





Join us on April 29 at 7:00pm on Zoom to discuss this Indigenous, coming of age, speculative fiction novel. Discussion groups will be created based on age to tailor the discussion to the readers' experiences and perspectives. Please note that we will discuss the book in its entirety so be prepared for spoilers if you have not yet finished the book.