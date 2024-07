From delicate paper cutting to intricate painting and innovative embellishments, participants in this holiday-themed workshop will delve into numerous possibilities, exploring a wide range of techniques to create visually stunning and personalized cards that will leave a lasting impression.





Date: Saturday: November 23

Time: 10-12 p.m.

Location: Community Room (CSAC)

Length Two Hours

Cost: $30

Material Fee: $10

Max. class size: 12