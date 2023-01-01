ACCS 2023 Holiday Party

Tis the season for celebration!

We've worked hard all year - it's time to let loose a little. Come celebrate the end of the year with good company, music, dancing, refreshments, and a showing of not-so-hidden talents!





Please note :

This is a staff volunteer organized gathering and ticketed - not an official City of Vancouver event. The cost of your ticket helps cover venue rental, the associated staffing, and some food. There is a bar but costs of drinks are not included in your ticket. Please consume responsibly.





Should we have any funds left over, we will make a donation on behalf of ACCS staff to a local charity or save towards next year's party.







We have rented the Main Hall of the Beaumont Studios, which is fully accessible. Please contact [email protected] if you require any additional supports.