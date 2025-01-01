Mi3L School's Royal Canin Cat Food

Size: 7LBS Product Information: • At 12 years of age a cat enters the second phase of aging. During this phase, the aging process begins to accelerate and signs of aging may become more visible. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ offers targeted nutrients to help support an aging cat with a specialized combination of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine, green tea extracts and lycopene, as well as anti-inflammatory omega 3s (EPA and DHA), glucosamine and chondroitin. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ also helps to support a calm disposition in an aging cat through an optimal level of the amino acid tryptophan. • The reduced energy requirements of a spayed or neutered cat do not change as it enters its aging years. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ provides optimal nutrition for an aging spayed or neutered cat, while respecting its lower energy requirements. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ is formulated to help minimize the accumulation of excess fat in the body and promote lean muscle mass through a high protein and lower caloric content. Supplemental L-carnitine (200 mg/kg min) helps to burn excess fat stored, while an adapted feeding guide and unique kibble design help ensure appropriate feeding amounts, contributing to a healthy body weight in your cat. • Declining kidney function is one of the most common issues affecting aging cats. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorous content, as well as higher levels of EPA and DHA omega 3 fatty acids to help support aging kidneys and maintain healthy kidney function. Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, wheat, chicken fat, chicken meal, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, soy protein isolate, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, grain distillers dried yeast, dried tomato pomace, calcium carbonate, taurine, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, potassium citrate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid. Calorie Content: This diet contains 3687 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0% Crude Fat (min.) 13.0% Crude Fat (max.) 17.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 7.0% Moisture (max.) 8.0% Phosphorus (min.) 0.48% Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.6% L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg Lycopene* (min.) 7 mg/kg Glucosamine* (min.) 680 mg/kg Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 70 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.

Size: 7LBS Product Information: • At 12 years of age a cat enters the second phase of aging. During this phase, the aging process begins to accelerate and signs of aging may become more visible. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ offers targeted nutrients to help support an aging cat with a specialized combination of antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine, green tea extracts and lycopene, as well as anti-inflammatory omega 3s (EPA and DHA), glucosamine and chondroitin. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ also helps to support a calm disposition in an aging cat through an optimal level of the amino acid tryptophan. • The reduced energy requirements of a spayed or neutered cat do not change as it enters its aging years. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ provides optimal nutrition for an aging spayed or neutered cat, while respecting its lower energy requirements. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ is formulated to help minimize the accumulation of excess fat in the body and promote lean muscle mass through a high protein and lower caloric content. Supplemental L-carnitine (200 mg/kg min) helps to burn excess fat stored, while an adapted feeding guide and unique kibble design help ensure appropriate feeding amounts, contributing to a healthy body weight in your cat. • Declining kidney function is one of the most common issues affecting aging cats. AGING SPAYED/NEUTERED 12+ is formulated with a controlled phosphorous content, as well as higher levels of EPA and DHA omega 3 fatty acids to help support aging kidneys and maintain healthy kidney function. Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, wheat, chicken fat, chicken meal, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried chicory root, soy protein isolate, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, grain distillers dried yeast, dried tomato pomace, calcium carbonate, taurine, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, potassium citrate, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, L-tryptophan, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid. Calorie Content: This diet contains 3687 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0% Crude Fat (min.) 13.0% Crude Fat (max.) 17.0% Crude Fiber (max.) 7.0% Moisture (max.) 8.0% Phosphorus (min.) 0.48% Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.6% L-carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg Lycopene* (min.) 7 mg/kg Glucosamine* (min.) 680 mg/kg Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 70 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.

More details...