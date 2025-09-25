Venezuelan Canadian Society of BC

Venezuelan Canadian Society of BC

8th Venezuelan Christmas Bazaar (2025)

12918 112 Ave

Surrey, BC V3T 2S5, Canada

Bazaar Non-Food Vendor Table
$100

Most vendors should select this option if they are not selling food or if the food item does not have to be temperature-controlled (i.e. a cookie or pastry item)

You can select this table is your are selling pre-packaged food items. Pre-packaged food items need Food Safe Certificate at a minimum.

Partial refund given if cancellation is requested more than 30 days from the event.  There is a $20 cancellation fee to cover administrative and processing fees.


NO REFUNDS within 30 days of the event

Bazaar Food Vendor Table
$110

ONLY Select this option If you plan to sell hot food items (such as hot-dogs, arepas, tequeños, hallacas, tamales, etc.)

Do not select this option if you are selling pre-packaged food items. Pre-packaged food items need Food Safe Certificate at a minimum.

All other food vendors with unpackaged items, need to fill out the Temporary Food Premises Application form (https://www.fraserhealth.ca/-/media/Project/FraserHealth/FraserHealth/Health-Topics/Food-Safety/Temporary_Food_Premises_Application.pdf)

Partial refund given if cancellation is requested more than 30 days from the event.  There is a $20 cancellation fee to cover administrative and processing fees.


NO REFUNDS within 30 days of the event

Bazaar Food Truck Spot
$140

** Reserved for Food Trucks **
This space is outside (in venue parking)


All food vendors with unpackaged items, need to fill out the Temporary Food Premises Application form (https://www.fraserhealth.ca/-/media/Project/FraserHealth/FraserHealth/Health-Topics/Food-Safety/Temporary_Food_Premises_Application.pdf)

Pre-packaged food items need Food Safe Certificate at a minimum

Partial refund given if cancellation is requested more than 30 days from the event.  There is a $20 cancellation fee to cover administrative and processing fees.


NO REFUNDS within 30 days of the event

