SCO-SCO 2025 Annual Meeting Registration

Members will have received a discount code via email. If you are not a member, register to get your discount code: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/1d8439b2-5cea-4886-a00a-3fa734fa8610
Student/Early Career
$450
Early Career is anyone in their first 3–5 years of employment. Members will have received a discount coupon via email. If you are not a member, register to get your discount code: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/1d8439b2-5cea-4886-a00a-3fa734fa8610
Regular Single Day
$200
Register for a single day of the conference. Does not include a Banquet Ticket. Members will have received a discount coupon via email. If you are not a member, register to get your discount code: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/1d8439b2-5cea-4886-a00a-3fa734fa8610
Student/Early Career Single Day
$150
Register for a single day of the conference. Does not include a Banquet Ticket. Members will have received a discount coupon via email. If you are not a member, register to get your discount code: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/1d8439b2-5cea-4886-a00a-3fa734fa8610
Late Poster Registration
$20
Individuals that submitted late poster abstracts are required to pay the late fee.
Workshop: Preparing avian study skins
$5
Preparing museum-quality avian study skins: skills and applications - limit 15 (Full day)
Workshop: Machine-Powered Species ID for Large Datasets
$5
Machine-Powered Species ID for Large Datasets - no limit (Full day)
Workshop: Demystifying the publication process
$5
Demystifying the publication process: discuss peer-review with the Avian Conservation and Ecology journal team - no limit (half-day workshop AM)
Workshop: Bridging the science and policy interface
$5
Bridging the science and policy interface: an incidental take case study - no limit (half-day workshop PM)
Workshop Using BirdNET
$5
Using BirdNET: An Open-Source Algorithm for Identifying Bird Species from Audio Recordings - no limit (half-day workshop AM)
Workshop: BAMexploreR
$5
BAMexploreR: working with BAM's range-wide land bird species abundance models in R - no limit (half-day workshop PM)
Workshop: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Sound Localisation
Free
Use time difference of arrival (TDoA) to locate animal calls in 3D space. Explore how Frontier Labs' recorders and software simplify this powerful tool for avian monitoring (TBD during regular meeting time - not workshop day).
Workshop: Turning Sound into Discovery
Free
This hands-on workshop by Wildlife Acoustic will teach participants the features and set up of the Song Meter Mini 2 recorder to monitor for birds, frogs, and other wildlife! (TBD during regular meeting time - not workshop day).
Field Trip: Last Mountain Lake Bird Observatory and NWA
$35
August 12: Last Mountain Lake Bird Observatory and NWA (26 people max, transportation provided)
Field Trip: Chaplin Lake Shorebirds
$35
August 17: Chaplin Lake Shorebirds (26 people max, transportation provided)
Banquet Ticket
Free
If you plan to attend the closing Banquet on Saturday, August 16th, please add ONE free ticket to your registration. Extra tickets can be purchased in the next step.
Additional Banquet Ticket
$75
If you require an additional ticket for a spouse, etc., please add it here.
