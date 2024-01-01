1st. Brazil-Canada Student Colloquium on Latin America and the Caribbean

The first Brazil-Canada Student Colloquium aims to bring together students from Canadian and Brazilian universities around themes of common interest in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its aim is to promote knowledge sharing, the integration of research networks, and to deepen academic cooperation between Canadian and Brazilian educational institutions and their student representatives.





The central theme of the symposium is Latin America and the Caribbean, and it addresses various aspects of the region's reality, including social, economic, political and environmental considerations. To facilitate the organization of discussions and logistics, these dimensions have been divided into six thematic round tables, although it is recognized that all the dynamics addressed will be interconnected. Activities will be conducted in French, Portuguese, Spanish and English.





Date: June 19 and 20, 2024, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Ottawa time)

Locations: Universidade Federal Fluminense: auditório bloco F, Faculty of Economics; University of Ottawa: room 1006, Faculty of Social Sciences; Université du Québec à Montréal: room N-7050, Faculty of Political Science and Law

Virtual participation: A link will be sent to you a few days before the event.





For more information, please consult our website: https://obervatoirelaccolloque2024.my.canva.site/eng