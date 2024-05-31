SPYA Salsa Dance Class Fundraiser

Your ticket will be donated to the Migrant Farm Worker Ministry and to the St Patrick's Young Adults group. / Tu entrada será donada a el Ministerio de Trabajadores Migrantes en Granjas y al grupo de Jóvenes Adultos de Saint Patrick.
Your ticket will be donated to the Migrant Farm Worker Ministry and to the St Patrick's Young Adults group. / Tu entrada será donada a el Ministerio de Trabajadores Migrantes en Granjas y al grupo de Jóvenes Adultos de Saint Patrick.
Add a donation for ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP OF VANCOUVER
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!