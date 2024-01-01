Olitchi & Mesg Present: Musique de Domicile @ Chaque Mois

Olitchi & Mesg (the team behind Sofrito), are delighted to announce another joyful celebration of eclectic music on vinyl!





This time, we're taking over yet another unorthodox location. Thrift store and social hub by day, the wonderful Chaque Mois on Beaubien Est will turn into an intimate loft-party style dancefloor for this ✨special✨ tribute to the golden age of dance music.





A full bar will be on-site, as well as a gigantic disco ball and the comfiest couches in town to make you feel at home. 🏠





So put on your dancing shoes, as the Musique de Domicile spaceship will take off on April 20th to make you groove on the deepest cuts, from cosmic disco to hypnotic jazzy house, italo bangers, and so much more ! 🪐





Very limited pre-sale tickets available now for $8! Grab em while you can, they'll cost you $10 at the door :)





See y'all on the dancefloor!



Mesg & Olitchi