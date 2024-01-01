Your Sign, your Symbolic keys in SCORPIO

The 12 Keys of the Zodiac to Reinvent your Destiny

Video recording of the Scorpio workshop

What keys will the fabulous mythological tales of Scorpio reveal for each of us?

Following this interactive workshop, you will discover laws and inner powers to become the actor of your destiny. You will better know how to overcome obstacles and limits and unleash your creativity.

Natives of all signs will learn just as much from this phase of the solar cycle, which unites us all so vitally to the cosmos.

See you very soon!

With Pierre Roland, philosopher.

These workshops will be given monthly, following the 12 signs of the zodiac. You can subscribe to our mailing list to receive upcoming dates.