90th Anniversary Dinner

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About this event
$
Join us for an evening of food, fellowship, dancing, and entertainment as we celebrate 90 years together.
Your evening includes:
• Dinner
• Dancing
• Entertainment
Donate a Ticket
Your donation will help ensure that anyone who cannot afford a ticket will still have a place at the table to enjoy the evening and celebration.
Any remaining funds will go toward community outreach and local community work through St. John’s Anglican Church.
Thank you for helping make this celebration welcoming and accessible to all.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!