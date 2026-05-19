St. John's Anglican Church Fort Smith
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St. John's Anglican Church Fort Smith

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St. John's Anglican Church Fort Smith

About this event

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90th Anniversary Dinner

Fort Smith

NT X0E, Canada

Add a donation for St. John's Anglican Church Fort Smith

$

General Admission
$25

Join us for an evening of food, fellowship, dancing, and entertainment as we celebrate 90 years together.


Your evening includes:
• Dinner
• Dancing
• Entertainment

Donate a Ticket
$30

Donate a Ticket

Your donation will help ensure that anyone who cannot afford a ticket will still have a place at the table to enjoy the evening and celebration.

Any remaining funds will go toward community outreach and local community work through St. John’s Anglican Church.

Thank you for helping make this celebration welcoming and accessible to all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!