2024 Guelph Conference

This is for anyone attending (13 years or older). You will be placed in a double-occupancy room (or a dorm/cabin for youth). This includes 3 nights of accommodations and 8 meals (Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Family at GBCC
$800
This is for a family of 4. You will be placed in a room together. This includes 3 nights of accommodations and 8 meals (Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Additional Family Member
$200
If you have more than 4 members in your family, this is for each additional family member. This includes 3 nights of accommodations and 8 meals (Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Individual Meal
$25
This is for EACH meal per person for those who are visiting for the day. Please add as many meals as you will have (if 2 people will have 5 meals, please add 10 meals)
All Meals
$100
This includes all meals for 1 individual staying at the conference center or the hotel
